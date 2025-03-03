New pet shop in Chichester to be opened by 'very special guest'

Retired police dog (pictured) will help open an all-new pet shop in Chichester later this month

Jollyes is set to open at 10am on Friday, March 14 and special guest Hugo will be on hand to help customers ‘whether they have two legs or four’, according to the pet shop chain.

The new store, which opens on the same date as a new Jollyes branch in Pontefract, will be located at the Portfield Trade Centre, and Hugo – who once worked with Sussex Police – will bite through a string of sausages to declare the shop officially open.

Hugo, who retired after experiencing arthritis in one of his paws, is supported by the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), Jollyes’ national charity partner, which cares for retired service animals from across the emergency service family – from the NHS to the Prison Service.

But the former explosives search dog will have to share the limelight with Mellow, a golden retriever owned by Chichester MP Jessica Brown-Fuller, who will be leading the opening celebrations alongside city mayor Sarah Quail.

The new shop has created around 20 new jobs for local people, and marks the next step in an era of considerable growth for the company, according to chief executive officer Joe Wykes "Over the last three years we’ve been opening stores right across the UK bringing the combination of the best value in town and the incredible expertise of our people in looking after families’ pets,” he said.

“We plan to bring that combination to significantly more locations in 2025 and we can’t wait to begin our 2025 opening programme in Pontefract and Chichester.”