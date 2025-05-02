New petition calls for bike lane on busy Chichester Road

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A new petition is calling for a new, and properly maintained, bike lane on Birdham Road, in Chichester.

The new petition, which has over 500 signatures, calls for the ‘urgent’ installation of a dedicated cycle lane along the A286 in order to ensure safety and accessibility for road users.

It comes alongside a number of significant housing developments in the area, including plans for 150 homes off Main Road, Birdham, and 73 homes in the new Bell Lane development – all of which, organisers say, could make the road even more dangerous for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists alike.

It’s a disparity which a new bike lane, alongside other active travel measures, could potentially start to fix, according to the petition’s organisers. They say that, if it goes ahead, a new bike lane could reduce accidents by protecting both cyclists and pedestrians, promote healthy alternatives to driving, reduce congestion and lower CO2 emissions.

“I think there are a lot of people here that are worried about the new developments, and for this is about trying to think of a proactive solution to all that traffic, especially because this really is the one road down into Birdham” said Ellie Smee, who organised the petition alongside cyclist Ben Knight.

"I think the big thing that keeps people from coming down this way or living down this way is Birdham Road, which is famous for being so busy. And I think something like this would help get more people onto bikes, because it would feel safer. It’s just a safe way of trying to reduce the amount of tyres on the road.”

If the bike lane ever materialises, it would sit well with the Dutch-Style roundabout recently introduced in Chichester city centre, which, though controversial, was designed with cyclist and pedestrian safety in mind – using hard stops for motorists and dedicated cycle paths to reduce traffic speeds and keep vulnerable road users safe.

“The council have invested a lot of money into the roundabout, and that’s great, but if you haven’t got safe cycle routes coming off and around that, what’s the point?” says Ellie.

"One roundabout might not be enough to get people out on their bikes, but if you can create more cycling infrastructure in the city and the surrounding areas, I think that’s where we’ll start to see the benefits a bit more.”

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “There are currently no plans to construct a dedicated cycle route along Birdham Road. However, we encourage residents to report any concerns about the condition of the existing highway through our online forms. Suggestions for improvements, including new cycle infrastructure, can be submitted through the Community Highway Scheme process. Further information about the council’s transport priorities can be found in our Active Travel Strategy and West Sussex Transport Plan. In relation to the development referenced by petitioners, any agreed highway improvements would be considered as part of the planning process.”

To sign the petition and find out more, visit you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/install-safe-cycle-lane-on-birdham-road-to-support-our-growing-community