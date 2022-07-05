New Petworth councillors speak of excitement following appointment

New councillor Jo Truscott has spoken of her excitement at working in Petworth.

Eddie Boyes and Jo Truscott were appointed to the council on June 20 and have spoken of their excitement of working in the town.

Eddie Boyes said: “I am 57 years old and I moved to Petworth nearly 30 years ago having been born and grown up in East Sussex.

"I live in Petworth with my wife Alyona who is originally from Ukraine and our son Dmitry, I also have two other grown up children who also live in Petworth.

New councillor Eddie Boyes has recently set up the Petworth Ukraine Relief to help Ukrainian refugees.

"In the last few years I have been active in the town, being on the Petworth Primary schools parents committee helping to organise various events.

"Recently I set up the Petworth Ukraine Relief group and with the help of some amazing people we have sent out many loads of aid directly into Ukraine and we also now help the Ukrainian families that have arrived locally.

“So with all that in mind I wanted to give back to our local community and that is why I have joined Petworth town council.

"My skills are varied as is my knowledge and hopefully I can have a positive impact on our town and it’s future.

"There are many things that interest me not least facilities for the younger generation who are our future, but also to make it inclusive and beneficial to all of the residents of Petworth.

Jo Truscott said: “I moved to Petworth four and a half years ago and immediately felt welcomed into the community.

"I have come to love the town and it’s people, history and traditions, becoming increasingly involved with various town events.“I care about the town’s welfare and it’s future, and with a background in health and education, have a vested interest in supporting the town’s young and the elderly.”

Petworth Town Council chairman Liz Singleton said: “We are delighted to welcome Jo and Eddie on to our team at Petworth Town Council.

"Both Jo and Eddie are already active in our community and we are looking forward to including them in some of our projects and events.