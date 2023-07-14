New Petworth pop-up helps to support the high street and independent makers

Petworth Pop-up opened in High Street just a few weeks ago, bringing a diverse range of locally sourced hand-made products to the town.

Owners Georgie Gaines and Cathy Whitby had originally been running a craft market in Leconfield Hall for the past two years, but as the project went from strength to strength, the pair decided to open up a more permanent base.

Georgie said the response has so far been fantastic: “People are really pleased. They just think it’s a really good idea and we have had some lovely feedback from people saying ‘what a beautiful shop’ and ‘what beautiful stuff is in the shop’ which is great because we are trying to support and advocate for local businesses.

Owners Cathy Whitby (left) and Georgie Gaines outside the new Petworth Pop-up in High Street. Picture contributed.

"Everybody loves it and they love the fact that when we sell a product the money doesn’t go to us, they are literally buying from that small business.

"People have got this perception that handmade stuff is extortionate but it is actually really affordable and I think that it really important as well.”

Independent crafts people pay for use of part of the shop, and all money from sales goes straight to the artisan’s pocket.

The venue also allows for some creators to works alongside others and gives a chance for collaboration.

Georgie added: "They get to be in a beautiful shop in Petworth and we promote their work as well. We are really passionate about supporting the high street and keeping the high street alive. Petworth is full of independents so lots of people have come here for that reason and it’s nice to be able to support that.

"When you’re an independent maker, it can be really hard when you’re working by yourself and to build up the confidence, the collaboration at the Petworth Pop-up can really benefit individuals.