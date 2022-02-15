Linda Woodard started her photography project at the beginning of the first lockdown and has since exhibited her work at the Crawley Museum.

Mrs Woodard project includes families from all over the different neighbourhoods in Crawley and features many Crawley-based charities that provided vital services during lockdown.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lots of families around Crawley took part in the project

The gallery also showcases the typical activities that families got up to during lockdown and the items that played an important role during that time.

Mrs Woodard said: “I photographed 56 families around Crawley on their doorsteps, telling their stories of what that first lockdown had meant to them, including charities such as St Catherine’s Hospice, Crawley Open House and YMCA Crawley Foyer.

Is exhibit is displayed at the Crawley Museum

“LPK Learning reached out to our community to also collect residents’ own images.

“We have finally reached our goal and an exhibition of the photos is going on display at Crawley Museum together with other items representing that first lockdown.”

The exhibition runs from 3rd February until 26th March at the Crawley Museum.

Please visit the Crawley Museum website for more detail:https://crawleymuseums.org/

St Catherine's Hospice got involved

Children are welcome at the Museum

The gallery

Lots to see at the exhibit