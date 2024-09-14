New photography exhibition launching at Chichester Cathedral to highlight human stories of homelessness and local charity’s work
The exhibition will highlight the work of Stonepillow, a local charity that supports homeless individuals in Chichester and Bognor Regis.
Created by local social documentary photographer Andrew Cameron, the exhibition features 11 images that aim to show the human stories behind homelessness.
He spent 12 months working closely with Stonepillow’s clients, staff, and volunteers.
It offers a glimpse into the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness, ‘demonstrating that with compassion and community support, there is the possibility of a different life for those affected.’
The photographs will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from Friday 20th September and will then move on to two further venues including the Chichester Festival Theatre in December.
The exhibition's launch coincides with the charity’s annual ‘BIG Sleep Out' fundraising event, held within the Cathedral grounds, which is taking place on Saturday 21st September.
"It's been a privilege to work with Stonepillow," photographer, Andrew Cameron, said of the exhibition. "Through these images, I aim to show the potential and strength of those affected by homelessness. With the right support, people can rebuild their lives, and I’m proud to play a part in raising awareness for this important cause."
Stonepillow’s Head of Fundraising and Communications, Debbie Jupe, added: "We are excited to collaborate with Andrew on this powerful exhibition, and we encourage the local community to come and see these compelling images for themselves. Our goal is to not only highlight the challenges faced by the homeless but also to show how we, as a community, can be part of the solution."
