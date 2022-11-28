A new piece of tech has been presented to a Storrington care home to help residents take part in interactive activities.

Sussexdown in Washington Road, Storrington, has been presented with the latest Genee G-Touch wireless screen which has been donated by the Friends of Sussexdown.

The Friends committee is dedicated to providing extra comforts, activities, trips out and support for residents of the care home. Funds are raised throughout the year by events and donations and the committee works closely with Sussexdown on a number on initiatives.

The G-Touch interactive screen is an easy to use resource – as soon as it is turned on, the system loads into a tablet style of multiple icons and apps which includes games.

The new screen will help residents at Sussexdown care home in Storrington

The software also helps residents with health issues, including those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The G-Touch screen also has speakers and a video conferencing camera to provide viewings of videos, TV shows and movies as well as being a communication tool to video call loved ones.

Sussexdown activities organiser Emma Mitchell said: “We are beyond grateful to the Friends of Sussexdown for this generous donation to provide such an important device to residents in our care.”

Friends of Sussexdown chairman Pauline Webb added: “We had a wonderful time at the home unveiling of the screen where we got to try the screen for ourselves alongside residents. It was a wonderful day, and we know the screen will provide invaluable benefits to residents.”

