New planning bids and housing proposals across Chichester district

Developers and homeowners submit latest building proposals.

A fresh batch of planning applications has been lodged with Chichester District Council, ranging from home extensions to major housing and heritage projects.

Highlights include a proposal from Dandara Southern Ltd to build 74 new homes on land south of Lowlands in North Mundham. The plan features new landscaping, parking, public open space, a bandstand and a community orchard.

Comments on this development must be submitted by 13 November 2025.

In Easebourne, Cowdray Estate is seeking approval for alterations and extensions at Cowdray House, including a new link building and glazed roof pergola to create a wellness centre for private events.

Within Chichester city, Mr Denniss has applied to change Hollybrook House on East Pallant from commercial to residential use, while R Hurst seeks consent to add an accessible toilet for customers at 24 South Street.

Heritage work continues across the district. In Sidlesham, Mr and Mrs Grant plan extensions and alterations at Littleton Farmhouse.

In Fernhurst, Mr Dawe and Mr Rosser have both submitted applications for internal alterations and traditional repair works using breathable materials.

Other smaller projects include Mr Purcell’s rooflight installation on Longley Road, the reconfiguration of Pier L at Chichester Marina by Premier Marinas, and several conservation repairs in Lurgashall and West Burton.

All applications and supporting documents can be viewed on the Chichester District Council website or in person at East Pallant House, Chichester, between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Most representations must be submitted by 20 November 2025.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk