The Green Canopy tree, a Common Lime, is part of a unique planting initiative led by the Association of Civic Officers which has invited people nationally to ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’.

The Council has provided funds and resources to enable trees to be planted across the Horsham District by Parish and Neighbourhood Councils, led by its Parks and Countryside team.

The plaque has been crafted from Horsham Stone.