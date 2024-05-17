New playground equipment for Aldingbourne children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three new pieces of equipment were installed, making the playground more accessible for a wider range of children.
Toddlers will enjoy the new 'tottle bank' with slide and climbing ropes, older children will enjoy the new zip line, and children of all physical abilities will be able to use the new wheelchair accessible roundabout.
The equipment was funded by CIL contributions from Arun District Council, meaning they were not funded by tax payers.
Michael Warden of Aldingbourne Parish Council, says "We really hope the children enjoy playing on the new equipment.
"It was important to the Parish Council that the playground was more accessible to all children in the Parish, including those with physical disabilities, as well as it being more suitable for children of a wider range of ages."