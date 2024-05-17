New playground equipment for Aldingbourne children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The playground at the Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre, owned by Aldingbourne Parish Council, reopened today after refurbishment.

Three new pieces of equipment were installed, making the playground more accessible for a wider range of children.

Toddlers will enjoy the new 'tottle bank' with slide and climbing ropes, older children will enjoy the new zip line, and children of all physical abilities will be able to use the new wheelchair accessible roundabout.

The equipment was funded by CIL contributions from Arun District Council, meaning they were not funded by tax payers.

The new playground equipment is now open for use at the Aldingbourne Community Centre

Michael Warden of Aldingbourne Parish Council, says "We really hope the children enjoy playing on the new equipment.