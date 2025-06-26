New podcast features little-known WWII Horsham heroine

Production work has just finished on a new podcast featuring a little-known WWII Horsham heroine.

Mavis Bacca Dowden, who was born in London in 1908, lived in Horsham until her death in 2005.

She had been living in a war-ridden Barcelona shortly after dictator Franco's victory in 1939 having been expelled from Mussolini's Italy at the outbreak of the war.

She planned to continue her violin studies there because of her love of the Mediterranean climate and way of life. However, almost immediately enlightened to the horrors of the new fascist regime, she was soon to sympathise with the Catalan cause.

Mavis Bacca Dowden studied and taught the violin before being recruited as a war-time spy

As an English woman, she became fully conscious of the aggressive anti-democratic and anti-British attitude of the Spanish authorities and had no doubts about accepting a British Consulate recruitment offer to co-operate with M15 as a spy and escape-route liaison officer.

After several months of high risk and great assistance to RAF pilots and other refugees fleeing Hitler and Franco, she was caught, tortured and held for two years in prison and home arrest.

Encouraged to write her story by Oxford professor Joseph Trueta, she did not get round to publishing ‘Spyjacked’ until 1994 when the BBC made a special programme on her book and extraordinary life.

Her book was subsequently translated into Catalan and now appears in podcast form in Catalan language at https://laviolinistaanglesa.cat/