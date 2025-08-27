New Post Office opens in West Sussex village with daily hours

A new Post Office has opened in Fontwell, offering seven-day-a-week services and extended opening hours for local residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch, located at 1 Steeplechase Way, Fontwell, Arundel, BN18 0UF, aims to make everyday tasks like posting letters, collecting parcels and managing bank accounts more convenient for the community.

The new post office is integrated into the Co-op’s retail counter, providing a low-screened service point for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open from 7am to 10pm daily, it offers a total of 105 hours of Post Office services each week.

A new Post Office has opened its doors in Fontwell.

Damien Haydock, Post Office Partner Account Manager, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand-new Post Office will ensure that people in the Fontwell area have easy access to our services.”

The new branch complements other nearby Post Offices at Eastergate, Barnham and Walberton, giving residents in the Arundel area extended access to essential services.

Services available at the branch include cash withdrawals, bill payments, postage, home shopping collections and returns, and banking facilities for customers of the main UK banks.