The scheme at Fort Lane is being delivered through a modular housing framework that was established between Lewes District Council and modular homes contractor, Boutique Modern. Framework agreements speed up the process for appointing a contractor and save significant costs by not repeatedly going through a lengthy tendering process.

Boutique Modern specialises in housing that is manufactured offsite at its factory in Newhaven before the completed homes are transported and installed on-site, reducing the impact on the environment and build-time of developments.

The development will welcome five terraced homes and two semi-detached homes, each with their own garden and parking. It is the second council modular housing development utilising the framework agreement in Eastbourne, with the first opening earlier this year in Langney Road.

New flat pack homes coming to ‘brownfield site’ in Eastbourne (photo from EBC)

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for housing, said: “This is another great example of identifying a redundant brownfield site and putting it to great use by developing much needed affordable homes. The modular development we opened in March has proved hugely popular with tenants and I’ve no doubt these homes will be a resounding success too.

“Construction is responsible for 40 per cent of the UK’s carbon emissions, but not on this site. I’m delighted that the cutting-edge foundation system being used will reduce the amount of concrete in the ground by 80 per cent. It also means the waste removed from the site is minimal too, plus, noise and dust are greatly reduced, which is good news for people already living in the area.”

The homes are due to be completed in summer 2023.