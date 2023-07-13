NationalWorldTV
New president for the Rotary Club of Eastbourne

Eastbourne Rotarians have a new leader at their helm as they move forward following a successful centenary year.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST

Graham Marsden handed over the chain of office to colleague Alan Langley, as he became the new president of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne.

The cub's new rotary year calendar got off to an exciting start with Eastbourne’s first-ever summer skittles competition, held at the town’s Saffrons Sports Club.

Rotarian Ian Huke said: “We’ve had some terrific support from local businesses and organisations.

Graham Marsden (left) passing the chain of office to Alan Langley.Graham Marsden (left) passing the chain of office to Alan Langley.
Graham Marsden (left) passing the chain of office to Alan Langley.

“We’ve established a new event for the town and we are sure this can now go from strength to strength."

Under the new president’s leadership planning will soon begin for the club’s long-established ‘Alone At Christmas’ event, which sees Rotarians provide a lunch and party for around 100 Eastbourne residents who would otherwise spend the day alone.

The club will also collect donations at Airbourne to raise money for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance and the Salvation Army.

