Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

New proposals set out for England's motorways and A-roads in the next five years

New proposals for the future of England’s motorways and major A-roads are published today for the 4,500 mile network that carries four million vehicles a day.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th May 2023, 18:51 BST

The network provides links to all major ports and airports and the report says continuing funding is needed to support the safe, efficient movement of people and goods. 

Richard Holden, Roads Minister, said: “Our roads are vital to our economy, and the plans set out today will help to enhance connectivity and boost growth, while protecting the environment. Working with National Highways, we are committed to delivering safe, reliable journeys and reducing congestion in a way supports our path to net zero.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today’s report says that National Highways’ work is likely to include through greater use of digital technologies, getting the network ready for connected and autonomous vehicles and encouraging active travel.

Most Popular

The report also outlines the challenges facing these increasingly busy roads and how investment can help tackle congestion and smooth traffic flow.

Most motorways were built in the 1960s and 70s and now require extensive renewal while National Highways also needs to ensure performance and safety levels are maintained in the face of increased exposure to severe weather.  

The Initial Report will be subject to an eight-week consultation by the Department for Transport.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

East Sussex petition against housing development reaches 85,000 signatures

East Sussex school upsets pupils by banning leavers hoodies during exams

East Sussex road shut for two months after major water pipe burst

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is published alongside National Highways’ long-term strategic plan, Connecting the Country. This sets out the company’s priorities for the network up to 2050, with demand for roads from zero-emission vehicles expected to remain strong as part of a seamlessly integrated transport system.  

Separately, 20 Route Strategies are also released today which help develop and maintain a detailed evidence base on the performance of the network – identifying current issues and understanding potential future challenges. 

Nick Harris, National Highways’ Chief Executive, said:  “Our network of motorways and A-roads has a critical role to play over the next 30 years in supporting growth and levelling up. They bind together the regions and nations of the UK, facilitating national and international trade, and even under conservative forecasts demand for the network will continue to increase up to 2050.  

“While we strive to maintain safe and reliable journeys for the vehicles that rely on our network each day, we know that ever higher levels of social and environmental responsibility will, quite rightly, be required of us. This means we will need to find new and innovative ways to continue connecting the country by facilitating active travel and public transport, and also using digital technology to help customers make more informed decisions and managing our network more efficiently.”

Related topics:EnglandEast Sussex