New protests over 'insane' proposals for 3,000 new homes on West Sussex land

New protests are being made over proposals – criticised as ‘insane’ – for 3,000 new homes to be built on West Sussex land.

Government housing agency Homes England is to hold an exhibition later this month of its plans for the 3,000 homes on land west of Ifield in Crawley before submitting a formal planning application to build the homes.

But campaigners are calling for the exhibition to be cancelled and the housing proposals to be rejected.

The calls have come from members of the Ifield Society who have launched a ‘Save Our Ancient Parish’ campaign. They fear that the proposals could see even more homes built in the area if planning permission is given for the 3,000 homes.

Homes England want to build 3,000 homes on land west of Ifield in Crawley

Spokesperson Richard Symonds said: “It could later see up to 10,000 houses built within the ancient parish – one of the most historically and ecologically significant heritage landscapes in the county.”

He added: “Homes England’s masterplan threatens protected wildlife habitats, heritage sites and a fragile water system fed by Ifield Brook and the River Mole.

“This is not just about an insane housing development, it’s about the wholesale destruction of our ancient parish, its rich wildlife, unique heritage, and the wellbeing of present and future generations.”

He called for the immediate cancellation of the Homes England public exhibition of its plans which is due to be held on April 30 between 2pm-7pm at the Apple Tree Centre, Ifield Avenue, Crawley. The plans have also been opposed by Crawley Borough Council and many of the town’s residents along with a Save West of Ifield campaign group.

Meanwhile, Homes England itself describes its planned development as “an exciting proposed neighbourhood designed to bring opportunities to the area, providing much-needed homes, jobs and new infrastructure.”

It says 35 per cent of the 3,000 ‘high-quality homes’ would help meet local housing needs and that 35 per cent of them would be classed as ‘affordable.’ It also says that around 2,800 jobs would be crated from the development and many more in the local supply chain.

It says healthcare and community facilities would be provided to support residents’ needs, including a new primary school, secondary school, a skills and innovation centre and 85 acres of publicly accessible open space.

Homes England adds: “West of Ifield will deliver far greater benefits than housing delivery alone. It will create a vibrant and thriving community for the future” which would create “a new neighbourhood centre, focused around a market square, designed to be the heart of the new community and a hub for socialising, playing, learning and shopping.”

It says its plans have been developed using feedback from the local community. “It will create a safe, walkable, and accessible neighbourhood that will complement the surrounding landscape.”