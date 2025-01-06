New £1.8m Soft Play centre and Puppet Theatre to open at Bognor Regis resort

The new PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre

Butlin’s is due to open its biggest indoor Soft Play centre and Puppet Theatre space at Bognor Regis in time for Easter.

This £1.8m investment follows the £15m investment in the new indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE, which opened in October 2024.

This new space has over double the capacity of the current Soft Play, offering soft, interactive and sensory play across four storeys and over 3,000 square feet. With up to 200 playing in this huge space, there’s also a 100-person seating area and refreshments for adults to enjoy while the children explore and play.

The interactive and sensory Soft Play centre will be eight metres high and split into three distinctively designed spaces for babies, toddlers, and juniors.

Included in the price of a family break and day passes, the brand-new Soft Play experience will be themed around the colourful characters of the popular Butlin’s Skyline Gang. Each Skyline Gang member will have a devoted section, packed with climbing challenges, slides, log ramps, cargo nets and more, plus a multi-sensory space for babies.

Also opening in time for Easter is a new dedicated Puppet Theatre space, showcasing family-friendly classic string puppet shows. There are exciting new Puppet Castle shows for 2025, including Under The Sea, Jingle in the Jungle and Christmouse Wonderland. Puppet Castle shows are included in the price of a family break and day passes.

The Bognor Regis resort has seen continuous investment in recent years, with the opening of PLAYXPERIENCE in October 2024. The £15 million, 50,000 square feet indoor gaming activity centre opened shortly after the modern Beachcomber Inn playground and Skyline Eats the popular food destination that opened in 2023.

Alongside the new Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space opening for Easter Half Term, family breaks will be headlined by Gladiators. The new daytime experience will entertain guests, where the standout stars from the popular TV show will compete in a series of fun games. They’ll complete an incredible line up of entertainment alongside The Masked Singer Live and Butlin’s own productions and live shows.

As part of Butlin’s biggest ever January event, guests can now get up to 25% off family breaks in 2025 at Bognor Regis.

This includes Easter Half Term breaks at Bognor Regis which start from £195 (£49pp). This price is based on four sharing a two-bedroom Comfort Room for four nights on 21 April, and includes all live shows and headline acts, free flow access to Splash Waterworld pools, unlimited fairground rides, the new Skyline Gang Soft Play and playgrounds.

To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com/

Matt Rake, Resort Director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, said: “We’re excited to open our biggest ever Soft Play and Puppet Theatre space this Easter. With both included in the price, they have always been popular with our guests. These incredible new spaces are bright, fun and full of personality just like the Skyline Gang and their performances which are always a standout part of family’s breaks.

“Whether it’s the new Soft Play or recently opened PLAYXPERIENCE activity centre, there are so many new offerings for guests staying at our Bognor Regis resort in 2025. Whether it is a family break or Big Weekender, 2025 really will be our best year yet.”

To find out more, visit: www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/things-to-do/soft-play/soft-play-bognor-regis