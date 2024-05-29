New £34 million surgical centre at Eastbourne Hospital set to be completed in the new year

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 29th May 2024, 07:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Completion of the DGH’s brand new £34 million Sussex Surgical Centre is on schedule and will open early next year, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has confirmed.

The MP received an update from the NHS trust on the progress of construction this week who confirmed that progress on the concrete main structure is virtually complete.

The centre will have the capacity to undertake 8,500 operations a year and has been planned to knit in with the new hospital that will be built at the DGH towards the end of this decade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The MP said: “I am really pleased to be given this update that all systems go for this big investment in Eastbourne’s healthcare to be ready next year,” said Caroline.

Completion of the DGH’s brand new £34 million Sussex Surgical Centre is on schedule and will open early next year, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has confirmed. Picture: Caroline Ansell MPCompletion of the DGH’s brand new £34 million Sussex Surgical Centre is on schedule and will open early next year, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has confirmed. Picture: Caroline Ansell MP
Completion of the DGH’s brand new £34 million Sussex Surgical Centre is on schedule and will open early next year, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has confirmed. Picture: Caroline Ansell MP

“I have visited several times to see progress and anyone going past will be fully aware it is getting bigger by the day.

“The centre’s capacity is crucial in addressing the NHS Covid backlog and ensuring patients can receive top-quality healthcare."

Related topics:Caroline AnsellNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice