New £34 million surgical centre at Eastbourne Hospital set to be completed in the new year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Completion of the DGH’s brand new £34 million Sussex Surgical Centre is on schedule and will open early next year, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has confirmed.

The MP received an update from the NHS trust on the progress of construction this week who confirmed that progress on the concrete main structure is virtually complete.

The centre will have the capacity to undertake 8,500 operations a year and has been planned to knit in with the new hospital that will be built at the DGH towards the end of this decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP said: “I am really pleased to be given this update that all systems go for this big investment in Eastbourne’s healthcare to be ready next year,” said Caroline.

Completion of the DGH’s brand new £34 million Sussex Surgical Centre is on schedule and will open early next year, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has confirmed. Picture: Caroline Ansell MP

“I have visited several times to see progress and anyone going past will be fully aware it is getting bigger by the day.