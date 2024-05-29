New £34 million surgical centre at Eastbourne Hospital set to be completed in the new year
The MP received an update from the NHS trust on the progress of construction this week who confirmed that progress on the concrete main structure is virtually complete.
The centre will have the capacity to undertake 8,500 operations a year and has been planned to knit in with the new hospital that will be built at the DGH towards the end of this decade.
The MP said: “I am really pleased to be given this update that all systems go for this big investment in Eastbourne’s healthcare to be ready next year,” said Caroline.
“I have visited several times to see progress and anyone going past will be fully aware it is getting bigger by the day.
“The centre’s capacity is crucial in addressing the NHS Covid backlog and ensuring patients can receive top-quality healthcare."
