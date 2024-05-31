The new area, which is the largest investment Drusillas has made on an animal habitat, is designed for the colobus monkeys who have settled in well.

The facilities include custom built enrichment features to encourage natural foraging behaviour, and bespoke branch climbing structures, for the lively primates to swing, hang, rest, and play on.

A spokesman for Drusillas said: "Keepers were delighted with how well the monkey group settled and made themselves at home and half-term visitors were soon able to get their first look at this truly exceptional animal habitat.

"Our hope is that alongside creating a wonderful new environment for the colobus monkeys to live in, we can also raise funds and increase awareness about the essential work charities do to help conserve wildlife.

Work on the habitat started in September 2023.

