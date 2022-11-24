Athletes from across the region competed in the second annual Christmas tree throwing competition at a Christmas tree farm in East Sussex.

The event at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm near Battle, involved around 40 people each throwing three different six-foot firs as far as they could in the yard outside the Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm festive shop.

The men’s winner was Tadas Zakevicius from Seaford. He threw 9.06 metres, just beating last year’s record of nine metres thrown by David Elias from St Leonards. The world record is 12 metres.

The women’s winner was Vicky Reeves from Battle. She threw 6.50 metres.

Left to right: Female winner Vicky Reeves from Battle, Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm owner Clive Collins, and male winner Tadas Zakevicius from Seaford

Organisers of the event said the conditions at this year’s contest were perfect for the competition with no wind nor rain.

Competitors who participated were given three attempts to throw the tree as far as they could.

Clive Collins, founder of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, said: “It was an excellent turnout this year with athletes coming from Kent and Sussex to take part.

The contest was quite tense, especially the women’s competition with only 30 centimetres between the first and second place. It was a lot of fun and a great way to start the festive season.”

Competitors taking part in the contest