New Rector at a Chichester church
Nick was born and raised in rural Worcestershire. He explains that his life has been shaped by both challenge and faith. A rugby injury in his teens left him partly paralysed and a wheelchair user, but he has not allowed that to hold him back. While studying natural sciences at university Nick became a Christian - a decision that would guide the course of his life. Despite the challenge of being in a wheelchair he has managed scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef, white water rafting on the Zambezi and sit-skiing in California.
For six years, Nick worked as an investment manager in London. Then after theological training and a curacy in Middlesbrough, he spent nearly 13 years as the Vicar of Fatfield in Washington, Tyne and Wear. Now, he and his family are excited about the next chapter of life in Chichester and are looking forward to getting to know the congregation as well as the City and its people.
Beyond ministry, Nick enjoys the outdoors (when it’s warm!), board games, tinkering with technology, cooking Indian food, a nice glass of wine, watching films and their cats