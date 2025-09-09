New Rector at a Chichester church

The Rev. Nick Barr-Hamilton meets his new congregation at St. Pancras Church, Chichester during his Induction service. Photo: Chris Hatton

Revd Nick Barr-Hamilton was licensed as the new Rector of St Pancras Church in Chichester with a service conducted by the Bishop of Chichester on Thursday, September 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick was born and raised in rural Worcestershire. He explains that his life has been shaped by both challenge and faith. A rugby injury in his teens left him partly paralysed and a wheelchair user, but he has not allowed that to hold him back. While studying natural sciences at university Nick became a Christian - a decision that would guide the course of his life. Despite the challenge of being in a wheelchair he has managed scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef, white water rafting on the Zambezi and sit-skiing in California.

For six years, Nick worked as an investment manager in London. Then after theological training and a curacy in Middlesbrough, he spent nearly 13 years as the Vicar of Fatfield in Washington, Tyne and Wear. Now, he and his family are excited about the next chapter of life in Chichester and are looking forward to getting to know the congregation as well as the City and its people.

Beyond ministry, Nick enjoys the outdoors (when it’s warm!), board games, tinkering with technology, cooking Indian food, a nice glass of wine, watching films and their cats