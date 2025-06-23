New research reveals Haywards Heath’s most and least expensive streets from the past five years

New research has revealed the most and least expensive streets in Haywards Heath.

A study carried out by professional fast sales company Property Solvers used postcodes to track the average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020.

The company found that three properties sold for an average of £1,458,333 on Rookery Way (RH16), while four properties sold for an average of £1,388,438 on Dukes Road (RH16). Three properties sold for an average of £1,302,500 on Lewes Road (RH17).

Property Solvers said some of the least expensive streets include Stockwell Court (RH16) where four properties sold for an average of £112,875. In Heath Court (RH16) 18 properties sold for an average of £117,055, while in Church Court (RH16) 12 properties sold for an average of £122,125.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales. It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Snowdrop Lane (RH16) sold for £3,000,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £85,000 and under on Heath Court (RH16), Heath Court (RH16) and Church Court (RH16).”

The most expensive streets in Haywards Heath are:

RH16 4RE Rookery Way: £1,458,333 average sold price, three sales.

RH16 2JQ Dukes Road: £1,388,438 average, four sales.

RH17 7SN Lewes Road: £1,302,500 average, three sales.

RH16 2HF Black Hill: £1,286,166 average, three sales.

RH16 4AQ Calbourne: £1,285,000 average, three sales.

RH16 2QE Snowdrop Lane (Lindfield): £1,228,443 average, eight sales.

RH16 2SL Gravelye Lane: £1,210,000 average, three sales.

RH16 1SJ Roundwood Lane: £1,190,000 average, three sales.

RH16 1SA Birchen Lane: £1,158,187 average, three sales.

RH16 1JY Lucastes Avenue: £1,091,250 average, four sales.

The least expensive streets in Haywards Heath are:

RH16 4QP Stockwell Court (Gower Road): £112,875 average, four sales.

RH16 3AF Heath Court: £117,055 average, 18 sales.

RH16 3UE Church Court: (Church Road) £122,125 average, 12 sales.

RH16 1PQ Barnard Gate: £139,625 average, four sales.

RH16 4PA Sussex Court (Ashenground Road): £170,333 average, three sales.

RH16 3UF Clover Court (Church Road): £173,360, average, 25 sales.

RH16 3UR Hazelgrove Road: £178,400, average, five sales.

RH16 4SE Kilnbarn Court: £183,625 average, eight sales.

RH16 1FG Wilton House (Great Heathmead): £185,416 average, six sales.

RH17 7DL Grainger Way: £187,562, average, four sales.