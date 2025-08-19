New restaurant and salon set to open in Hastings Old Town

By Andy Hemsley
Published 19th Aug 2025, 14:39 BST
A new business is set to open on the site of the now closed Babels on George Street.

The building has already had an eye-catching paint job and the business will re-open under the name of The She.

There will be a restaurant on the ground floor with a nail bar and hair extensions on the top floor.

Babels restaurant and wine bar closed at the end of July after four years of trading., with local owners Ben and Amy moving on to new things after starting a family.

The new business is aiming to open this month.

