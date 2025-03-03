New Rock's commercial manager Alison’s praise for Bognor businesses

Businesses that back Bognor Regis Town have been praised by the club’s new commercial manager. Alison Raymond says their support reflects the commitment the Rocks make to being at the heart of the town's community.

Alison has identified her first important task is to organise an event to host the club’s 2025/26 Annual Sponsors’ Draw, which gives entrants the chance to win sponsorship of the first team shirts with a whole host of exciting prizes up for grabs on the night too.

Alison says her broader role will be to liaise with potential sponsors to showcase the various platforms open to them at Nyewood Lane other than the draw to help both parties benefit from a collaboration.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with the Rocks. My Dad, Mac assisted with the matchday programme in the 1980s and was an avid follower so I have always had a link to the club as well as a fondness of course. Having lived and worked in the town all my life, I appreciate the club is very close to many.

Alison, new commercial manager at The Rocks. Photo: Carl Eldridge

“The level of backing the club receives from businesses is incredible and it makes a huge impact in terms of our finances for the season and our 2025/26 Annual Sponsors’ Draw this summer provides a big part of that monetary support.

“We are now inviting firms and traders to join us in supporting the club by participating in the draw. This is a fantastic opportunity to not only grow awareness for your business but also to show support for the club that is at the heart of our community. The relationship has always been tremendous and it is flourishing which is exceptionally encouraging.

“Sponsoring our men’s first team shirt will offer your business the opportunity to showcase your brand, product and services to an audience of all ages. Your entry will also secure you and a guest an exclusive invitation to an evening of entertainment at our events venue Seasons here at Nyewood Lane and a delicious buffet at an event held in May. Moving forward there will be further opportunities to support the club, which I will be happy to discuss “

*For more information, please contact Alison Raymond at [email protected]