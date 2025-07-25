New roof-top bar opening at the Old Observer Building in Hastings

It will offer stunning views across the America Ground area of Hastings and the sea and will be named the Observatory.

The bar is operating on a summer pop-up basis and will be open for people to enjoy until September 14.

The bar is part of the vision of building owners Hastings Commons. Every drink or cocktail sold will help to fund local youth projects such as Hastings Youth Commons.

Part of the project has seen the restoration of the original 1924 Executive Staircase, which leads to the roof, after 40 years of neglect.

Built in 1924 for FJ Parsons Ltd and abandoned in 1985 the iconic Observer Building became increasingly derelict.

It was purchased by Hastings Commons in 2019 and has since undergone a major refurbishment to bring the building back into use. Now home to Offices, Co-working space, 1066 CrossFit and many other businesses, the building breathes new life again.

£6.7 million has been spent to date on restoring the building in Cambridge Road.

The building is used as a venue for exhibitions, shows and arts and craft fairs. Future plans are to convert the second and third floors to 12 capped-rent flats for those struggling to find affordable housing in Hastings This is due to be complete March 2026.

Plans are in progress for a new youth-focussed space on the fifth floor.

A spokesperson for Hastings Commons said: “The deep retrofit of the Observer Building embodies Hastings Commons’ principle of "building on what you already have" which shows that preserving and improving existing structures is not only respectful of heritage but also vital for sustainability. By opting for deep retrofit over demolition and new construction, the project avoids an estimated 1,068 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The design and planned uses of the building as workspace, affordable homes and exciting leisure spaces reflect conversations with hundreds of local people over the last decade about the challenges of gentrification that threatens the diversity and character of the town.

"Living Rents for homes, set at one third of median local income, and capped rent workspace mean that there will always be some affordable places to live and work in the centre of town. That’s important in Hastings, where the average price of a home has doubled in the last ten years and rents are rising to previously unimaginable levels.”

1 . The view from the roof of The Old Observer Building The view from the roof of The Old Observer Building Photo: supplied

2 . New roof top bar at Old Observer Building is opening in August New roof top bar at Old Observer Building is opening in August Photo: supplied