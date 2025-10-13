New rowing club launches in Chichester

A brand-new rowing club has launched in the Witterings, bringing a fresh sporting opportunity to the community and wider Chichester Harbour area.

Witterings Rowing Club has officially opened its doors, welcoming the delivery of its first boat, Dirty Gertie, a Celtic longboat kindly loaned by Clevedon Coastal Rowing Club.

The boat’s arrival marks the start of an exciting new venture for rowing enthusiasts and those keen to try the sport for the first time.

The club is based at Northshore boatyard in Itchenor, which has recently come under new ownership and is becoming a vibrant waterfront destination.

Northshore is now a growing mix of businesses and community activities. From this base, the club will focus on performance rowing, with plans to compete in both local and national events.

Witterings Rowing Club also says they’re committed to making rowing accessible. Complete beginners are welcome, with full training provided for those new to the sport.

The club is affiliated with British Rowing and is a member of the Cornish Pilot Gig Association and Three Harbours Rowing, ensuring it is well connected within the UK coastal rowing community.

“This is an exciting moment for the Witterings,” said a club spokesperson.

“We’re looking forward to building a new coastal rowing community here and welcoming both experienced rowers and those who have never picked up an oar before."

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more can contact the club at www.witteringsrowingclub.com.