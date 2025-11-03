Patients in Chichester can now get faster, more efficient treatment thanks to a brand-new Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) unit at St Richard’s Hospital.

The £6 million investment by University Hospitals Sussex is helping patients get quick reviews and diagnoses from a dedicated team of clinicians, all on the same day, which means fewer people need to stay overnight.

Lead consultant and acute physician Dr Neal Gent said: “Our new SDEC is, quite simply, a game-changer for our patients and the urgent care we can provide.

"Thanks to our dedicated staffing, patients can attend at a time when investigations, clinicians and senior review are all available for them.

“This means they are much less likely to join a long queue on arrival. We can see them more quickly and carry out the right diagnostic tests needed to develop a care plan that helps them avoid an overnight stay in hospital.

“We’re already seeing more than 300 patients a week and their feedback makes it very clear that we’re having a huge impact for patients and improving care and experience all round.”

The new unit was officially opened on 31 October 2025 by 60-year-old patient Julian Parfitt from Selsey, who has received care at St Richard’s for many years for rare complications from a suspected insect bite in Japan.

Julian said: “I have spent a lot of time in the much smaller and older SDEC unit and have observed an incredibly cohesive, compassionate, smart, focused and experienced team of staff providing first class care for patients, so it's wonderful to see them now in a much bigger and better environment.

“The SDEC service has allowed me to visit the hospital for a short time each for an IV course and being able to recover and stay at home while undergoing treatment has so many benefits.

"Despite having a debilitating condition, the wonderful team at St Richard’s SDEC have made it possible for me to live as normal a life as possible and for that I am eternally grateful.

“Furthermore, the significant investment University Hospitals Sussex has made to expand the same day emergency care unit will be life-changing for many people, and I would like to thank everyone involved on behalf of all past, existing and future patients for the unstinting work in improving the quality of life for all.”

Guests at the opening included Jess Brown-Fuller MP, Andrew Griffith MP and Alison Griffiths MP, who joined staff and patients in celebrating what is already proving to be one of the hospital’s most important developments in recent years.