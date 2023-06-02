A new sauna is set to appear on Eastbourne seafront.

A spokesperson for Port Hotels said: “Port Hotels is welcoming The Sauna Club to our shores who are pitching up with their brand new sauna from Thursday, June 8 to mark World Ocean Day.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching our collaboration with Port in celebration of World Ocean Day – the most vital carbon sink. As environmentalists we offset our carbon footprint using Natural Capital Partners and use sustainably sourced local kiln dried wood for our sauna.”

“Reflect and connect to our wonderful sea with this unique sauna experience in June from 8am – 8pm on: “Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 – Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18 and Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

“Booking ahead is essential.”