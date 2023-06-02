Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

New sauna to open on Eastbourne seafront

A new sauna is set to appear on Eastbourne seafront.
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:18 BST

A spokesperson for Port Hotels said: “Port Hotels is welcoming The Sauna Club to our shores who are pitching up with their brand new sauna from Thursday, June 8 to mark World Ocean Day.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching our collaboration with Port in celebration of World Ocean Day – the most vital carbon sink. As environmentalists we offset our carbon footprint using Natural Capital Partners and use sustainably sourced local kiln dried wood for our sauna.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Reflect and connect to our wonderful sea with this unique sauna experience in June from 8am – 8pm on: “Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 – Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18 and Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

Most Popular
A new sauna is set to appear on Eastbourne seafront, courtesy of Port Hotels.A new sauna is set to appear on Eastbourne seafront, courtesy of Port Hotels.
A new sauna is set to appear on Eastbourne seafront, courtesy of Port Hotels.

“Booking ahead is essential.”

For more information on ways to get involved in World Ocean Day head to https://worldoceanday.org/