New scheme to tackle anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton officially launched

(From left to right) Gary Hart, founder VVS, the Reverend Canon Roger Hall MBE, patron of the VVS, Col Sir Brian Barttelot, Bt.OBE DL, President of the Lodge Hill Trust and Matthew Wykes, chairman of the Lodge Hill Trust.

Lodge Hill woodland site, in Pulborough, hosted an information and launch event for the Veterans Volunteer Service (VVS) on Tuesday, April 25.

The VVS explained to an invited audience that it is run by military veterans from all services focusing on support and intervention for young people around the county. The VVS harnesses the skills and experience of veterans to provide positive reinforcement and training for young people in areas such as fitness, first aid, self-awareness and resilience. The project is also aimed at helping veterans settle back into civilian life when they leave the forces.

A pilot Youth Focus Group scheme has already been highly successful in reducing anti-social activities, particularly around the Littlehampton area.

With its charity status application progressing with the Charity Commission, the Veterans Voluntary Service will soon be recognised as a not for profit charity which will enable it to forge ahead with its mission to support more young people and veterans from Sussex and beyond.

The Lodge Hill Activity Centre which is situated near Pulborough provides the venue to which the VVS bring young people as part of their resilience programme where they participate in various scenarios and team building activities within its 32 acre woodland site.

Lisa May, CEO of Lodge Hill said ‘’We are delighted to support the VVS as it begins its journey as a vital support service for the Veterans and young people in the community. In addition The Trust hopes to to be able to offer work placements to Veterans as they leave the armed forces.”

Gary Hart, Founder of the VVS, said ‘’The VVS is delighted to be working in collaboration with Lodge Hill. We are very proud to have grown with such gusto and to be making a real difference to our beneficiaries including local communities, blue light services, the NHS, veterans and to be changing the pathway for young people in real need of support, guidance and direction. The VVS would love to hear from any interested parties who may wish to learn more about the VVS or be interested in contributing to the support needed by the VVS to enable it achieve its objectives.”

Contact Gary Hart [email protected] for further details regarding the VVS. Contact Lisa May [email protected] for further details regarding Lodge Hill.

