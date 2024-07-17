New scheme will transform art education for Hastings children

​Arts Festival sees 60 events taking place in July, the culmination of a year-long project that has driven new approaches to arts education in the community.

The first week of the month saw the Art WILL (Where I Live and Learn) festival in Hastings to mark the end of a full year of new arts programme in the town supported by major arts and education funder, the Clore Duffield Foundation.

The pilot, which will run for another three years and expand into other regions across England, is designed to develop a new approach to arts education.

Led by education charity Ark, this first year has worked across their four Hastings schools: Ark Alexandra Academy, Ark Blacklands Primary Academy, Ark Castledown Primary Academy and Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy.

Reaching nearly 3,000 pupils, the programme is designed to demonstrate that it is possible to address the decline in arts education in a scalable way.

The programme has sought to provide training for teachers – especially at primary – to grow their confidence in teaching art, dance, drama and music; build links between schools and arts organisations and provide opportunities for performance for children of all ages, stages and abilities.

Over 1,000 hours of training have been provided to over 100 teachers in the last nine months.

Arts organisations including Tate, the Royal Opera House, National Theatre, Punchdrunk Enrichment, an organisation that grew out of the world’s leading immersive theatre company, Apples and Snakes, Into Film, South East Dance, art gallery Hastings Contemporary and Radiator Arts have all provided educational opportunities to these schools.

Margaret O’Shea, Head of Creative and Extended Curriculum at Ark said: “We are delighted with the early results of this project so far. We have long held that all our students should have the opportunity to be creative and to express themselves boldly as the arts so powerfully allow. This project is an exciting opportunity to take a genuinely new approach for Ark. Connecting schools with arts organisations is not a new idea, but we are going to these organisations and asking them to shift to the school’s perspective and asking them to find ways to bring their creativity – whether it is theatre, dance, music or the visual arts – into the classroom.”

Kate Bellamy, Director of the Clore Duffield Foundation said: “An excellent arts education is crucial for every child to thrive but it is also essential for the health of our creative industries to thrive. The Foundation has spent the past twenty years supporting cultural institutions to create Clore Learning Spaces for arts education. But not all schools and families can easily access these. We hope this project with Ark Schools will provide a model for how multi academy trusts can develop inspiring arts education programmes, ensuring all their pupils benefit.”

