Srewfix in Burgess Road, Hastings.

Hastings has now got its own branch of Screwfix with the DIY and building supply giants opening at Ivyhouse Lane industrial estate off the Ridge.

The store, in Burgess Road, offers 10,000 products and has a special ten percent off introductory offer running from Thursday August 8 until Sunday August 11.

It is open seven days a week, 7am -8pm on weekdays, 7am – 6pm on Saturday and 9am – 4pm on Sundays. The firm offers a click and collect service and operates a 24 hour help line for enquiries.

Screwfix already has a branch on the Ponswood estate at Silverhill, St Leonards.