New sculpture exhibition to be staged at Leonardslee Gardens

The Surrey Sculpture Society will be holding its second summer exhibition at the Lower Beeding gardens from July 29 until September 4.

The sculpture trail will feature around100 sculptures in a diverse range of sculptural styles and materials.

The woodland gardens are also home to celebrated South African sculptor Anton Smit's ‘The Walk of Life’ exhibition of monumental sculptures.

Visitors to the event will also be able to enjoy the 240 acres of spectacular gardens, including seven tranquil lakes, parkland, and woodland created by Sir Edmond Loder, the great Victorian plant hunter and previous owner of Leonardslee.

Society’s exhibition manager Abby Martin said: "We are absolutely delighted to be working once again with the team at Leonardslee Gardens to produce, what will be, a fabulous sculpture trail.

"This year, the trail takes a slightly different route - leading you around the top part of the Grade I listed gardens where our sculptures will take you straight to the wallabies and past the vineyard and delicious teas, cakes and more.

"You may even end up eating a Leonardslee picnic with a peacock!

"With even more sculptures to see than last year, we hope it will prove a popular spot for people to come and spend a wonderful summer’s day.”

For almost three decades the Surrey Sculpture Society has been exhibiting at venues across the country, showing the works of both renowned and emerging artists.

Leonardslee estate manager Adam Streeter said: “We are delighted to welcome the Surrey Sculpture Society to Leonardslee once again, which is gaining a reputation as a major arts venue in the South of England, especially as a venue for outdoor sculptures.”

Admission to the Surrey Sculpture Society’s Sculpture Trail is included in the entrance to Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens.

For details of entrance fees and visitor information log on to: www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk

The sculpture trail opening dates and times are July 29 to September 4 2022, from 9am-5pm with last entry at 3.30pm.