New seafront Brighton pool will not open this summer - opening delayed until spring next year

A new outdoor heated seafront swimming pool will not open this summer as originally planned.

Today the company behind Sea Lanes Brighton, based on the site of the former Peter Pan play area on Madeira Drive, Brighton seafront, has announced it is now aiming to open the new pool in spring 2023.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has blamed access problems with a storm water drain underneath the beach.

An artist's impression of Sea Lanes Brighton

Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton director, said: “Unfortunately we have had to delay the construction due to concerns around access to the storm water collection drain which runs deep underground along Brighton beach.

“We are working closely with Southern Water to find a solution to their concerns; however it is holding up our pre-commencement planning conditions so we are therefore unable to begin work.

“As soon as these final conditions are signed off, we will begin work on the small business units to the North of the Volks Railway and hope to have this part of Sea Lanes completed in Autumn this year. Work on the pool can then begin in October after the Volks Railway has closed for the season. We are aiming for a Spring 2023 opening of the pool which will complete the National Open Water Swimming Centre.

“We are really disappointed that it means we are unable to provide the community in Brighton the much-needed swimming facilities for another year, however we are excited to have already relocated and enhanced the coastal vegetated shingle abitat and installed a new boardwalk and information boards.

An artist's impression of Sea Lanes Brighton

“We want to thank everyone for their continued support for Sea Lanes and we look forward to welcoming you all to the first National Open Water Swimming Centre of Excellence next Spring.”

Work has already begun on the company’s planned National Open Water Swimming Centre of Excellence, a ‘coastal vegetated shingle habitat’ has been relocated and new boardwalk and information boards have been installed.

To find out more visit www.sealanesbrighton.co.uk