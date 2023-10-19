New security measures at village recreation ground after travellers set up camp
The travellers moved their caravans onto the Village Centre Recreation Ground in Broadbridge Heath three weeks ago before finally moving away on Tuesday.
Now Broadbridge Heath Parish Council says it will tighten up security in the area. The council has been liaising with West Sussex County Council, Horsham District Council, Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service since the travellers moved onto the recreation ground at the beginning of October.
Many residents took to social media expressing concerns about the travellers, waste being left in the area and tree felling.
In a statement yesterday (Wednesday), Broadbridge Heath Parish Council said: “Following the departure of the traveller encampment yesterday, all the relevant authorities were informed. The Fire Service attended site yesterday evening, followed by the Litter and Cleansing team from Horsham District Council early this morning, who thoroughly cleared all waste and litter from the site.
"Parish Council Officers attended the site to risk assess. The minor damage to the recreation ground will not impact football play and the Monster Play area remains open.
"This afternoon our grounds maintenance contractor attended site for regular maintenance and we have scheduled for a contractor to attend site to remove the vegetation that remains on the perimeter of the ground.
"We have also arranged works, having taken advice from the county authority, to add further security measures, and repair the gate at the new vehicular access.”