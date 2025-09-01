New senior leadership team appointed for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) has announced that it has appointed a new senior leadership team.

On Monday, September 1, the fire service said Sabrina Pennington-Down had been appointed as the service’s first non-operational Assistant Director.

The service said Sabrina has spent years leading the WSFRS’s organisational assurance and governance, and said her new responsibilities will include strategy, improvement and assurance.

WSFRS said Andy Piller has been appointed Assistant Chief Fire Officer.

Interim Chief Fire Officer Gary Ball said: “I am delighted to be working alongside Sabrina and Andy. They both bring a wealth of skills and experience to our senior leadership team which will stand us in good stead to lead the service through this exciting period.

“As our first ever non-operational director, Sabrina has been at the forefront of the service’s improvement programme for many years. I am confident she will offer a unique perspective on us as a service, while recognising all the work delivered by our non-operational colleagues that often goes on behind the scenes.”

WSFRS said Andy was previously Area Manager for Service Delivery after he joined the WSFRS as a Group Manager in 2020. Gary Ball was appointed to lead the service in June as it prepares for devolution.

Gary said: “Andy has a real passion for the service and the drive to take on this role to position the service in the best possible place. I know he will bring a fresh outlook to the role and will be an asset to our senior leadership team.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “I would like to congratulate Sabrina and Andy on their successful appointments and wish them all the best in their new roles. I know they will ensure the service continues to deliver upon its strategic objectives and keep residents and communities in West Sussex safe.”