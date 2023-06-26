Another sewage leak has occurred near Alexandra Park and the Old Roar Gill area of Hastings.

Southern Water said the company used tankers to carry flows while a temporary pipe was installed allowing repairs.

Tankers were spotted in the area yesterday (Sunday, June 25).

The company said the latest leak has been caused by a ‘broken sewer’.

The latest development comes after Buckshole Reservoir was closed last week until further notice due to ‘sewage leaks’.

Warning signs were placed by Hastings & Bexhill Angling Association and members of Hastings Alexandra Park Community.

One of the signs said: “There is currently a health and safety hazard due to sewage leaks in the water. There have been reports of dogs falling sick following contact, and death to surrounding wildlife.

"This is a warning to make dog walkers aware, as well as those with children. Do not enter the water.

"If you see any dead or suffering animals, please report it to the park ranger, HBC, or post online within our Facebook group (Hastings Alexandra Park Community) where you will also find current up-to-date information.”

Last month residents said there had been a ‘strong toxic smell and untreated sewage’ in the stream that runs south through Old Roar Gill and Coronation Wood Nature Reserve into Buckshole Reservoir.

Eoin Freeman, of Hare Way, said the smell had been occurring for more than a week.

He wrote to borough councillors Paul Foster, John Rankin, Andy Batsford and Peter Pragnell to inform them of the problem.

Sewage trucks were also spotted in the area.

A clean-up operation is still ongoing.

Buckshole Reservoir in Alexandra Park is popular with anglers and dog walkers.

Today (Monday, June 26), a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’ve identified an issue within our sewer network in the St Helen’s Road area of Hastings near Coronation Wood. Temporary mitigation is in place and our team are on sight carrying out investigation works.”

The spokesperson said the company had been working ‘around the clock’ since the first sewage problem was identified last month.

The company said the ‘watercourse of pollution’ happened after a blockage caused a manhole to spill into Bucks Hole Pond.

The firm added it was working closely with the Environment Agency.

The spokesperson said: “Since May we have been in the Alexandra Park area after a pollution event at Bucks Hole Pond in St Leonards.

“We take pollution very seriously and although we had identified and fixed the initial blocked manhole that caused this problem, we kept teams in the area to continue the important work of testing, cleaning the pond and minimising any environmental impacts.

“We remain in regular communication with local councillors in the area and the Environment Agency.”

1 . Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Photo: staff

2 . Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Photo: staff

3 . Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Photo shows Chyllside Drive. Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Photo shows Chyllside Drive. Photo: staff

4 . Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Photo shows Chyllside Drive. Southern Water working at Old Roar Gill after a sewage discharge there. Photo shows Chyllside Drive. Photo: staff