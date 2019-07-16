New skate park and pump track to open in Newhaven – all you need to know

A new skate park and pump track – built by the specialist team that constructed the London 2012 Olympic BMX track – is to open in Newhaven.

Funded by Newhaven Town Council and developer contributions from Lewes District Council, it opens in the town this Saturday (July 20).

Councillor James MacCleary, cabinet member for regeneration and prosperity, said: “This is certainly great news for the town. Living locally I regularly take my little boy down to Fort Road Rec and it is really positive to see some new investment in the site.

“There is already huge interest in both the skate park and pump track which are without doubt stunning additions to the facilities on offer in Newhaven.

“Its scale and design is fantastic and will undoubtedly attract enthusiasts from all over the south east.

“I’m also delighted that we have installed a water fountain to encourage people away from the single-use plastic bottles that cause so much harm to our environment.”

READ MORE: Renewed appeal to find £100,000 silverware stolen from University of Sussex

‘Exciting’ changes to Laughton post office and village shop as it welcomes new postmaster

Clark & Kent Contractors are known throughout the world and have brought their unrivalled experience and expertise to the south coast, creating a destination venue for BMXers, skaters and scooter riders.

The official opening on Saturday will include pro-rider demonstrations, training sessions, competitions and music, a spokesman said.

The new facility has a water fountain installed to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.

For more information, visit www.newhavenskateparkpumptrack.org