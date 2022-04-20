Chloe Reynolds, 24, and Chloe Brown, 25, both from Worthing, are opening their brand new clinic to the public on Tuesday, April 26, but are holding an open day this Sunday, April 24, for people to have a look around and see what the clinic offers.

Chloe’s Beauty and Skin Clinic, in Churchill Parade, Rustington, offers treatments such as lashes, waxing, facials, massages, brows, manicures and pedicures, laser hair removal, semi permanent makeup and cryotherapy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before lockdown, both Chloes worked in the health and beauty industry, but were inspired to work for themselves after the pandemic hit.

Chloe Reynolds and Chloe Brown are opening their new salon in Rustington after seven months

Chloe Reynolds said: “We were both off work for about a year and during that time, we decided to look at properties during the pandemic when we could.

“We just felt we didn’t want to work for anyone else, we wanted to do it for ourselves. I think the pandemic helped us with that decision, I think it changed everyone really.

“It has always been a dream of mine to have my own business.”

Sunday, April 24, 12pm until 3pm, will be a day where people can walk into the salon, watch live treatments, take part in a charity raffle, drink some cocktails and mocktails, take home goody bags and enjoy 25 per cent discount on all treatments booked on that day.

Both Chloes said they can’t wait to welcome people to their clinic. Chloe Reynolds added: “We are actually really looking forward to it. We’ve been really lucky as we’ve already had quite a few bookings and calls ahead of when we open to clients on Tuesday.

“We are really hoping our open day will be big and loads of people will come and have a look around, there’s going to be offers on, things for people to drink, live demonstrations and a charity raffle that we will be doing for St Barnabas.

“It’s just such a relief to finally be opening.”

To book treatments and to take a look at what the clinic offers, visit Chloe’s Beauty and Skin Clinic’s website.

More Sussex stories: