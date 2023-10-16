A new Smartphone app has been launched in Horsham in a crackdown on shoplifting.

The unique intelligence and information sharing app – called Disc – is being offered to retailers and business partners in the Horsham district free of charge thanks to funding from the Sussex Police and Crime Commission.

Registered users of the app can use it to alert one another about shoplifters or those committing anti-social behaviour. The app enables people to quickly share information, including a description of offenders, times they were last seen and even allows them to add images. The app also allows users to swiftly report crime to the police.

The aim of the app is to increase communication among shopkeepers enabling stores to manage exclusion or banning schemes, as well as efficiently submit detailed reports, helping the police to catch offenders.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne with members of Sussex Police, officers and councillors from Horsham District Council and members of the newly-formed Business Crime Reduction Partnership in Horsham town centre. Photo contributed

The Disc app is the first crime reduction initiative to come from the newly formed Horsham District Business Crime Reduction Partnership as a result of Horsham District Council working with the Sussex Police and Crime Commission.

More than 100 Horsham businesses have joined the partnership and registered for the Disc app. To register, email [email protected]

Horsham District Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “We are really encouraged at how positively the app is being received as it will help businesses work more closely with each other and the police to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in and around their premises.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Disc not only helps retailers to be more aware of crime but they can be more prepared too.

“I know from speaking with many retailers, the fast-paced nature of their roles means they often don’t have time to be on the phone reporting incidents and can’t always take time away from the shop floor but, for crime to be solved, it needs to be reported in the first place.