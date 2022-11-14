New smartphone app launches to improve access to information about Chichester District Council services

Finding out information about local council services has never been easier thanks to the launch of a new free smartphone app from Chichester District Council, in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

The Chichester District Council app enables residents to access council services on their mobile device and keeps them up-to-date with all of the latest council news and information.The app will enable residents to: sign up to receive weekly reminders on recycling or waste collection collections, search how and where items can be recycled at home or at the local recycling centre, complete 'Report It' forms for issues such as street cleaning, fly-tipping, or to request a new bin, find their nearest facilities, such as recycling centres, car parks, and public toilets, view local food hygiene ratings for restaurants and cafes, read council news stories on important local issues.

Environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council, Penny Plant said: “The app offers us the opportunity to provide residents with personalised updates and notifications on their waste and recycling collections. What is particularly useful is that it enables us to let residents know if our crews are running late, and it allows us to notify them of planned changes to collections. The aim is to keep our residents well informed and to provide useful reminders.

“Customers can also report issues on the app directly to us, including fly tipping, and they can even request a new bin. This makes this process much simpler and convenient, whether you are at home or out and about. The app also provides other useful council information, from local news, through to the food hygiene ratings of local restaurants and cafes.”

The app will also provide recycling advice and help people to identify which items should go in which bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “The app is a great way for people to access information quickly and effectively and will be particularly helpful for those who would like reminders or information about their recycling and waste.”

The free Chichester District Council mobile app is available to download now on the App Store or Google Play.