New speed limits set to come into force on major West Sussex road

New speed ristrictions are set to come into force on the A283 Washington Road, Steyning

New speed limits are set to come into force on a major West Sussex road.

West Sussex County Council is planning to introduce the speed restrictions on parts of the A283 Washington Road, Steyning, where there have been 12 accidents – three of them serious.

It is proposed to set a new 50mph limit 200m east from the junction of the B2135 south for around 1700m where a 40mph is planned to be introduced southwards to join up with an existing 40mph restriction near High Trees Roundabout.

Steyning Parish Council has been pushing for the speed restrictions to be imposed pointing out that Steyning Road is an A class road and is the main access road into Steyning from

both the north and south and also provides access to Bramber.

The route is also heavily used by vehicles from the A259 Shoreham to the A24 at Washington.

The county council, in approving the speed limits, says in a report: “The speed reduction will aid in helping reduce the severity of any potential collisions in the future.”

During a public consultation period, the council received 19 objections to the proposed speed limits and 30 comments in support of them.