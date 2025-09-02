New Speedwatch group set up in East Sussex village

A new Speedwatch group has been set up in Cross in Hand.

The group, headed by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Councillor Naz Mian, met for training at the Isenhurst Junction on the A267 in Cross in Hand on Friday morning, August 29.

The aim was to give volunteers training in the use of the equipment used to measure the speeds of oncoming traffic.

Mr Mian said: "This first session was very successful. It wasn't just an educational exercise for trainees but also a speed limit reminder to drivers passing this very dangerous junction. The speed limit here is 40mph. As members of the A276 Road Safety Group are aware, the road features strongly in the County Council's speed reduction programme aimed at addressing noted danger points on our roads.

"I was pleased to note that all drivers who passed us were driving sensibly at that time and no speeding offences were reported. Well done to the drivers."

Sussex Police say Community Speedwatch is a national initiative where, in partnership with the police, members of communities use detection devices to monitor local vehicle speeds. Volunteers report drivers exceeding the speed limit to the police with the aim of educating drivers to slow down.

If data proves a driver is ignoring repeated warnings, police can prosecute them. Volunteers receive training and neighbourhood policing team staff will support them.