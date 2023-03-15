Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

New St Leonards sculpture to be unveiled

A new sculpture will be unveiled on St Leonards seafront next month.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:25 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT

The piece by artist Leigh Dyer, called Marina, has been created with the help of students and children from St Leonards Academy, Hastings Academy, Sacred Heart School, Baird Academy, Christ Church Primary Academy and East Sussex College Hastings.

The launch of the new art installation will take place at 3pm on Wednesday, April 5 at Marina, St Leonards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new sculpture will be unveiled on an area of green space opposite 101 to 109 Marina.

Most Popular
A drawing of the new sculpture from 2021
A drawing of the new sculpture from 2021
A drawing of the new sculpture from 2021

Proposals to erect a new sculpture on St Leonards seafront were first given the go-ahead by town planners at Hastings Borough Council in July 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leigh Dyer is responsible for a number of other art installations around the town, including ‘The Landing’ on the beach opposite The Carlisle pub and the ‘Winkle’ sculpture on Winkle Island.

The new sculpture in Marina has been commissioned and funded by the Foreshore Trust and will incorporate work from school children, welded to the base of the metal sculpture.

While unanimously approved by the borough council’s planning committee back in 2021, there were some mixed views around the location due to its position within a conservation area. Similar concerns had been raised by some local objectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the council’s approval, concerns had also been raised about the possibility of glare from the metal affecting road users. However, planning officers said this potential had been considered as part of (and made safe through) the sculpture’s position and orientation.

St LeonardsProposalsHastings Borough Council