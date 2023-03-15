A new sculpture will be unveiled on St Leonards seafront next month.

The piece by artist Leigh Dyer, called Marina, has been created with the help of students and children from St Leonards Academy, Hastings Academy, Sacred Heart School, Baird Academy, Christ Church Primary Academy and East Sussex College Hastings.

The launch of the new art installation will take place at 3pm on Wednesday, April 5 at Marina, St Leonards.

The new sculpture will be unveiled on an area of green space opposite 101 to 109 Marina.

A drawing of the new sculpture from 2021

Proposals to erect a new sculpture on St Leonards seafront were first given the go-ahead by town planners at Hastings Borough Council in July 2021.

Leigh Dyer is responsible for a number of other art installations around the town, including ‘The Landing’ on the beach opposite The Carlisle pub and the ‘Winkle’ sculpture on Winkle Island.

The new sculpture in Marina has been commissioned and funded by the Foreshore Trust and will incorporate work from school children, welded to the base of the metal sculpture.

While unanimously approved by the borough council’s planning committee back in 2021, there were some mixed views around the location due to its position within a conservation area. Similar concerns had been raised by some local objectors.

