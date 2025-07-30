New strategy for future housing provision being drawn up for Horsham

A new strategy for the future provision of housing is being drawn up by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Homes for Tomorrow’ strategy will, says the council, “focus on providing the right homes for those who need them, increasing the number of affordable homes, and addressing homelessness in the district.

“The strategy will be fully adopted at the beginning of 2026. It will include an action plan that will be reviewed annually.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a housing summit hosted by the council and attended last week by housebuilders, central government representatives, planning officers, Horsham MP John Milne, housing officers, supported housing providers, community workers and officers from West Sussex County Council.

Pictured at the 'Homes for Tomorrow' summit chief executive of Sussex Weald Housing Association Corinna Bishopp, Horsham District Council leader Martin Boffey, cabinet member for housing Sam Raby and council chief executive Jane Eaton

Central Government representatives gave overviews of the Government’s plan to create more affordable housing and their work combatting homelessness. Senior council planning officers presented the current challenges they face in terms of water neutrality, housing targets and incoming changes to the planning system.

Horsham District Council chief executive Jane Eaton said: “The best start in life and the best end in life is a good place to live and I think we all believe that. Children deserve life chances and elderly people deserve a warm place to sit in their latter days.”

Horsham council cabinet member for housing Sam Raby said that insights gained at the summit “will play a crucial role in shaping our new housing strategy that truly meets the changing needs of our people in the Horsham district.

“Everyone deserves to live in a home that’s safe, secure and of a good standard regardless of their circumstances and our new Homes for Tomorrow strategy is set to help us achieve this.”