New supermarket and care home plans revealed for Polegate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed for a new supermarket and care home in Polegate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Aldi could be built on the former Hindslands Playing Fields off Eastbourne Road if the plans are approved.

Local residents are being invited to have their say on the development which, according to proposals, would see a £7 million investment into the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop would also create up to 40 new full-time jobs, with ‘additional employment opportunities’ created during construction, according to proposals.

A computer generated image of the new store in Polegate. Photo: contributed

The 1,230 sqm shop would have 118 car parking spaces, including seven accessible spaces and eight parent and child spaces, in addition to four electric vehicle charging points. Further points may be added in the future, according to the developers.

The site forms part of the broader ‘Land at South Polegate Strategic Development Area’ identified in Wealden District Council’s (WDC) Local plan.

Aldi said it is preparing a hybrid planning application, concerning the supermarket and care home, for submission to WDC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents have been invited to have their say at a consultation event on Tuesday, February 25.

The event will be held at St George’s Catholic Church Hall, 110 Eastbourne Road, BN26 5DF, between 3pm and 7pm.

Alternatively, you can view the proposals and provide feedback by visiting: aldiconsultation.co.uk/polegate.

Rob McClellan, Aldi’s real estate director, said:“We are proud to bring forward plans for a new Aldi store in Polegate.

"We encourage residents to participate in our virtual consultation or attend our public exhibition to learn more about the scheme and share their views.”