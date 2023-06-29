A new support and advice hub for young people will officially launch in Horsham next week.

I-Rock Horsham District will provide a safe space for 14 to 25-year-olds where they can access support from a trusted professional without the need for a referral.

The hub aims to help young people identify issues that might be affecting their emotional wellbeing and mental health and then signpost them to the appropriate support, either emotional or practical.

It will also provide a wide range of other services to help with issues including relationships, money and benefits, family problems, bullying, housing, education and employment.

A new support and advice hub for young people - i-Rock Horsham District - is to be launched next week. Photo contributed

The hub is run by Sussex Partnership, alongside local authority and voluntary sector colleagues.

Elle Dyson, service lead for i-Rock, said: "We are very excited to be bringing this innovative new service to Horsham district. Through our core offer we will enable young people to access support, free from stigma, in a timely manner and without having to navigate complicated referral routes."

Dr Jane Padmore, chief executive of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: "It will offer young people a safe, secure and confidential place to talk to a trusted adult, get help, advice and support to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

"I am grateful to our voluntary sector and local authority colleagues for their partnership work in creating this important service."

The services will be offered from Hurst Café, Hurst Road, which is run by local youth charity 4TheYouth, one of the partners of the i-Rock development.

Dr Samir Khan, clinical director at Horsham Central Primary Care Network, another of the project partners, said: "We are privileged to be part of this journey towards creating an essential service in Horsham."

I-Rock Horsham District will open on July 3. Young people do not need a referral to access the service and they can expect an appointment of up to one hour with a trusted and experienced practitioner. They can drop in or make an appointment and choose to either access the service in person or online.

Alongside the i-Rock team other partners will be based at the hub including Change, Grow, Live, Social Prescribers from Horsham Central Primary Care Network and a work coach from Horsham Job Centre.