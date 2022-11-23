This autumn Frantic Assembly will tour its award-winning and electrifying take on Shakespeare’s tragedy of paranoia, sex and murder. Othello will be at the Connaught Theatre, Worthing from November 29-December 2.

Frantic Assembly's Othello

Artistic director Scott Graham said: “As relevant today as it ever was, Othello exposes the tension, fear and paranoia buried beneath the veneer of our relationships and how easily that can be maliciously exploited.

“Frantic Assembly takes Shakespeare’s muscular and beautiful text, combines its own bruising physicality and presents an Othello firmly rooted in a volatile 21st century. Othello was a huge leap. We had been talking about making a show about racial tension and a broken Britain but it took me some time to convince that Othello was our way of doing this. The original suggestion came from another director who just said, out of the blue, that we should do Othello. We initially dismissed this but the idea fascinated me.

“I loved working with this text. Cutting it down and moving it around sometimes felt like sacrilege and like we were asking for trouble but we felt that if we held our nerve we could tell this story with passion and clarity. There was never a disregard or lack of respect for the language. We adored it, but we knew the show we wanted to make and we felt we could do that while also being true to the heart of Othello.

“This is a world of broken glass and broken promises, of poisonous manipulation and explosive violence. Othello’s passionate affair with Desdemona becomes the catalyst for jealousy, betrayal, revenge and the darkest intents.”

Originally presented to great acclaim in 2008 and 2014, this updated version in co-production with Curve Theatre Leicester, will tour the UK from autumn onwards. Othello is directed by Scott Graham, designed by Laura Hopkins, with lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Gareth Fry, music by Hybrid and casting by Will Burton.

