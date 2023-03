Plans for a brand-new tattoo studio have been given the green light.

A planning application submitted to the district council in November last year sought permission for the change of use of 12 Southgate from an art gallery to a tattoo studio.

The project was approved last week and ‘Sanctum Tattoo’ is expected to take the place of Island Fine Arts which moved out of the city last year.

The plans had stated that the only alteration to the building’s appearance would be changing the shop name.