New team at former Meads Sports Centre given ‘warm welcome’ at open days

Events held at the Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing centre, formerly Meads Sports Centre, have proved popular with many members and non-members who took advantage of the opportunity to meet the new management team.

Following a successful bid, Wave Active, a charity and social enterprise that operates sports and leisure centres on behalf of Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council and South Downs Health and Care (SDHC), are taking over the running of the popular venue from the University of Brighton.

Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “It was really heartening to meet so many people during our open days and see the keen interest in our plans for Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing.

