New team at former Meads Sports Centre given ‘warm welcome’ at open days
Following a successful bid, Wave Active, a charity and social enterprise that operates sports and leisure centres on behalf of Lewes District Council and Eastbourne Borough Council and South Downs Health and Care (SDHC), are taking over the running of the popular venue from the University of Brighton.
Duncan Kerr, CEO of Wave Active, said: “It was really heartening to meet so many people during our open days and see the keen interest in our plans for Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing.
“My team and I are very grateful for the warm welcome from members and non-members who attended and we’re looking forward to doing all we can to make sure they enjoy every visit to Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing in the future.”
