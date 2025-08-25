New toilets open on Littlehampton Seafront
The facilities opened at 10am on August 23, following months of renovation work. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the facilities have been designed with the whole community in mind, in order to offer a clean, safe and accessible experience for all visitors.
The new facilities consist of:
- 23 private unisex cubicles
- 2 ambulant cubicles
- urinals
- 4 accessible family cubicles with baby change tables
- 2 accessible cubicles
- 1 Changing Places toilet
- external beach showers
"We ask everyone to be community-minded when using the facilities. Please leave them as you would wish to find them - clean, tidy, and ready for the next person. A little care goes a long way in helping us maintain a welcoming space for all,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.
Thank you for helping us keep The West Green a place everyone can enjoy.”