New toilets open on Littlehampton Seafront

New toilet facilities opened on West Green, in Littlehampton, over the weekend, Sussex World can report.

The facilities opened at 10am on August 23, following months of renovation work. A spokesperson for Arun District Council said the facilities have been designed with the whole community in mind, in order to offer a clean, safe and accessible experience for all visitors.

The new facilities consist of:

23 private unisex cubicles

2 ambulant cubicles

urinals

4 accessible family cubicles with baby change tables

2 accessible cubicles

1 Changing Places toilet

external beach showers

"We ask everyone to be community-minded when using the facilities. Please leave them as you would wish to find them - clean, tidy, and ready for the next person. A little care goes a long way in helping us maintain a welcoming space for all,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

Thank you for helping us keep The West Green a place everyone can enjoy.”